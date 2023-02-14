GOSHEN — The city of Goshen and the Goshen Community Schools met together Monday night for their annual joint meeting of the Goshen Common Council. Parkside Elementary School fourth-grader and Goshen’s Kid Mayor Paul Conner Gwaltney led the meeting with support from Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
While much of the meeting consisted of general presentations from various boards and groups discussing joint ventures of the district and the city, and not much conversation outside of the discussion items occurred, youth leaders at the meeting addressed concerns they experienced within the school district.
Goshen Common Council Youth Adviser Karen Velazquez Valdes recalled to the boards that last year she tutored a student who was a sophomore at Goshen High School, who apparently never learned long division.
“I know he’s not the only one,” she said. “I think a lot of issues within students have been neglected.”
She encouraged the district to investigate why and how children should be moved ahead without those skills.
Goshen Community Schools Youth Ambassador Lauren Grant echoed her sentiment.
“I was a tutor as well and I had a couple students who struggled with addition, which was a little surprising but we worked through that,” she said.
Grant also commented that despite the community demographic, city and school meetings have low minority turnout.
“I think that’s a little bit of a problem considering it’s a large amount of students in our school who are Latino or other minorities and they obviously have parents,” she said.
Velazquez Valdes informed her that she and Goshen city councilman Gilberto Perez are working on putting out a radio program aimed at Latino and Spanish-speaking community of council affairs, although it would also be beneficial to include schools.
Items discussed during the joint meeting included:
• Parks & Recreation Superintendent Tanya Heyde presented to the two boards updates on the parks and recreation department. The parks department is also working toward renovations at the old Riverdale Elementary School which will become a neighborhood park, and a strategic plan for Shanklin Pool.
• Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, director of the city’s Environmental Resilience Department, highlighted collaborations with the city and the schools during his annual presentation to the two boards. One example is the Larry Beachy Classified Forest, planted nearly 60 years ago. Sawatsky-Kingsley now has two Goshen College interns laying out a methodology by which high school students will measure growth in the maturing forest to create a long-term measurement to watch what happens in the forest as the environment shifts.
Sawatsky-Kingsley also took time to highlight the up-and-coming city recycling drop-off location on North Indiana Avenue, as a counterpart to the new curbside recycling program. The singular Goshen-based drop-off site is expected to open in April.
• Josh Corwin and Dustin Sailor of the Goshen Engineering Department also discussed several upcoming road and construction projects during the Monday night meeting.
• Goshen Police Department Assistant Chief Shawn Turner honored the department’s school resource officers during the meeting.
• Goshen Junior High School Principal Jan Baker presented the newly released Stop It App, a school safety and support app that anonymously informs school leaders of possible safety concerns as informed by students at the location.
• Jerome McKibben, senior demographer for McKibben Demographic Research, presented a demographics forecast for Goshen Community Schools district wherein he explained to officials that among the many determinants of the population of the school is the population of elderly in the area remaining in the city, and the number of young people leaving the city. Since the elderly do not have students in school but live in the homes they lived in with their children when they were in school, they can represent an apparent loss in students to the district until they move or downsize and their homes are sold, presumably to young families.
• Goshen High School Principal Cathy DeMeyer spoke to the boards about the district’s graduation rate, commenting that Goshen falls above average at 92% graduation rate, but the school has hopes to reach higher. She also touched on the district’s new Early College initiative and Dual Credit.
• Goshen Community Schools Director of Facilities Don Ritter told the boards that they’re working on reworking the pickup line and driveway at Model Elementary School. As it stands, the plan would move the pickup line and drive near Pringle Park and create a drive that would allow for 80 to 100 cars to line up to pick up their children, hopefully reducing traffic congestion during drop-off and pick-up times.