Early-on, the Potawatomi Indians roamed the swap land where Bourbon is now located. Travel was frequent and many trails created. An old survey shows trails through woods southeast of where the town is now. Traces of one of those remains today and between those trails was an amphitheater. According to local lore, the Indians held council meetings there.
Then, in 1836, the Park’s family arrived from Bourbon County Kentucky and established a settlement. In 1853, the Pittsburgh, Fort Wayne & Chicago Railroad proposed a line through Park’s settlement. The Park’s sold the land to the railroad, Bourbon was platted, and the area became a major source for lumber. Over a thousand loads of lumber were shipped, annually.
As trees cleared, the rich soil left from draining the swamps made farming the major industry. That brought several ethic groups, including German farmers – many that remain in the area today. The town flourished as a center for crops and livestock.
Salem College was formed (it’s shown as Bourbon College on an 1872 map.) in 1871, but it only lasted nine years.
Bourbon even had a high school. Back in the ‘50’s, I remember playing baseball there in a cow pasture — complete with hardened cow patties.
Today, Bourbon is a farm community of around 1,700 folks. Downtown is basically the same as in the 1920’s, but surrounding the town are several major industries that supports the entire township.
On Main Street, north of the intersection of the Lincoln Highway and Ind. 331 is the town centerpiece and another contributor to the local economy.
Journey’s End Bar and Grill
Located in a circa 1870’s building with a screen door (even in the winter), this place is classic Americana. When you walk-in, you are greeted with a huge American flag above the u-shaped bar, classic beer signs, Indianapolis Colts paraphernalia, and the daily specials sign.
We moseyed past a table of locals to the bar where a feisty Becky greeted us while hustling a large number of carry-outs, waiting on tables in both the bar and the Bourbon Hometown Diner, next door.
There are always specials going on. For January, Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays the specials vary, but Monday is burgers and brews, Tuesday is tacos and trivia, Wednesday is $2.50 well drinks and Saturday features either fish and chips or Carolina barbeque.
Friday is also karaoke night, and there is live music on most Saturdays. So, it appears that this joint is clearly the place to be in Bourbon (also driven by that fact that there is no other place in town).
We settled-in while Becky plopped menus in front of us. It’s classic bar food and includes twelve appetizers. The jalapeno poppers are apparently a popular item because a couple carry-outs included those. However, the onion rings stood-out, so we sampled their version. They were average.
Moving-on, there were four salads, and the taco salad caught my eye.
There are 17 different sandwiches, grinders and wraps, and the humongous breaded tenderloin looked tempting.
Burgers are the most popular menu items, and the “Triton Burger” (named after the local high school) is a half-pound monster.
This being a Tuesday, tacos were featured. You get three of any of six choices for $9.50. So, those were very tempting, as well.
After quaffing a cold one while munching on the rings, Gayle, my wife, decided on the soup-of-the-day — pot roast soup. A cup of that beefy concoction was adequate.
Meanwhile, I decided to go light with the taco salad, and it did not disappoint. The ground beef was perfectly seasoned and had a hint of cumin. The lettuce was chopped romaine, which is not typical of taco salads served anywhere.
The salsa and chips included were a good addition, and the house-made ranch dressing I dumped over the salad was spot-on. I would have it again.
Journey’s End is a hidden gem, and every town deserves a joint like this. It’s a delightful destination and only 45-minutes from Lake Country!