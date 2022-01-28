It feels a bit crazy — especially bundled against the coldest temperatures of the season — but within a month we hope to begin the first round of young tree pruning for the year.
This is a task which truthfully takes place across much of the calendar year, as opportunities are available. But there are some moments which we try especially to take advantage of for various reasons. The biggest consideration is timing our cuts for the optimum recovery of the tree.
One thing I’ve learned over the years through experience, research, and learning from other arborists is that pruning in late winter and early spring is really the ideal time for most tree species in terms of healing after the work. This is because trees will shortly be coming out of winter dormancy and giving a lot of energy to growth.
During the spring a tree can quickly begin to compartmentalize — seal off an injury and surround it with living tissue — properly placed prune cuts. Additionally, prune cuts timed for late winter / early spring allow a tree the full length of the growing season to continue growing over the wound, as opposed to cuts made in late summer or fall, or even winter.
In fact, one of the things which I learned through experience — that is, the hard way — is that fall and winter pruning can actually be detrimental to a tree. When the live tissue of a tree (cambium) is exposed — say through pruning — the tissue begins to dry out. If the tree is not active, as is the case in the fall and winter, the tree has no way to slow or prevent further drying. As a result, I’ve seen fall and winter prune cuts open to double and triple their original size by the following growing season, presenting the tree with a much more significant wound, and the increasing risk of decay.
Another important reason for pruning in late winter / early spring has to do with protecting oak species from a deadly fungus, called oak wilt. The fungus needs warmer temperatures to grow and spread, and can infect an oak tree through an open wound. Pruning oaks during this strategic moment, when temperatures are below freezing, helps us to feel more secure that the fungus will not be present, will allow the wound to harden off (dry out a bit, as mentioned above), and give the tree the best and longest portions of the growing season to begin compartmentalizing the cut. Our first several weeks of work this year will be focused exclusively on oak trees, to make sure that we complete the necessary work on them.
We will likely extend the first round of pruning work up to early or mid-April. At that point, we’ll take a break of 4-6 weeks to allow trees to leaf out and get into the growing season. We’ll then resume some late spring/early summer pruning into June. As I mentioned earlier, there is always some pruning going on, even in the less desirable parts of the year.
Sometimes this happens because of storm damage, or interference with some other infrastructure — buildings, streets, etc. And sometimes its because we just haven’t been able to keep up with routine pruning during the rest of the year — sometimes we recognize that its better to risk a prune cut drying out over the winter than to wait and risk deferring a necessary cut till even later. Its not always an easy call.
This year, we will focus our young tree pruning in neighborhoods and public property south of Plymouth Avenue. This means we will work on trees which the City has helped to plant in street rights-of-way and in parks. Our pruning commitment is to prune newly planted trees every three years, for at least three cycles (out to nine years). Occasionally we’ll include a fourth or even fifth cycle.
Committing to this kind of young tree pruning helps us to work with each of these young trees to ensure that their structure won’t cause future interference, and especially sets them up for a long, healthy life. Urban trees, like these, face so many adversities (pollution, accidental and intentional damage, poor soil, compacted soil, hard surfaces, extreme heat) that poor branch structure can quickly lead to compounding issues, which ultimately lead to early decay and death. Getting them growing in the right direction early is a great investment in future tree canopy.
If you live south of Plymouth Avenue and have questions about young tree pruning this winter/spring please contact me at the information below. In 2023 we will plan to focus on young trees north of Lincoln Avenue; in 2024 we’ll focus on young trees between Lincoln and Plymouth Avenues.
