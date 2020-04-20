ELKHART — Born and raised in Chicago, Arvis Dawson attended Dunbar High School, where he was recruited to study at Goshen College. Dawson graduated high school in the spring of 1970 and moved to Goshen in June of that year. Dawson chuckled as he recalled the first thing he saw as he drove into Elkhart County, “A horse and a buggy,” he said.
Dawson spent all four years at Goshen College. He studied education, taking after his mother, “My mom was in education and I wanted to continue in that field, I saw it is as a way of helping people.”
Dawson also saw education as a way of bettering his own life, as did his parents, Laura and Willi Dawson.
“Education was key. My mom and dad knew it, they stressed it. They knew it was the avenue for me and everybody else.”
After graduating from Goshen College in 1974, Dawson began his career working as a social worker before beginning his teaching career at Pierre Moran Middle School. He then continued on to teach at an alternative school before he found the job that would take him into retirement.
Dawson taught at West Side Middle School for 22 years as a health and physical education teacher.
“I loved my job. People say if you love your job, you never work a day in your life and that was true for all jobs, particularly at West Side,” he smiles, “West Side is the best side and we are a family. When I got there, that is one thing they talked to us about, ‘we are a family.’ The 17 teachers, the camaraderie, we’d go out, help each other out, it was like a family. Growing up in a small town where I know the kids, I go to church with them, my kids played with their kids, it wasn’t like in a big city where I taught and then drove home to a different neighborhood. In Elkhart, you lived where you worked.”
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
Although Dawson spent 31 years teaching, it wasn’t all he dedicated his time to.
Getting involved in the community began with the church Dawson attended at the time.
“I was working with kids, it was something that somebody did for me when I was younger. My mom always made sure I got in a group or stayed after school at a program. I knew it helped,” he said.
Around the same time, some Elkhart residents were looking for a candidate to run for City Council. Dawson happened to be part of the search group.
“They turned to me and asked ‘Why don’t you do it?’ and I did it. The more I got engaged in the political side, the more I knew how important it was to be a part of the community,” he said.
“I have served the council for 28 years. I served from 1980 until 2007. When I retired, I was the deputy mayor from 2007 to 2015. So, I’ve been involved one way or another,” he said.
Former mayor Richard Moore gave insight on why he chose Dawson for deputy mayor.
“I knew Arvis a long time. We ran against each other in the primary. I won, but rather than tear up the party (as many do) I felt his appointment would make us stronger. He had a lot of energy and I would need that. He had council experience, and I would need that too.
“He was no stranger to government. He had a great business personality. He understood the business we were in. The few times I said no to his suggestions, he said, ‘I understand.’ I do not feel we could have found a better crew than we did in that administration.”
Dawson has returned to the City Council and was sworn in as councilman at-large at the start of the year. He said, “I used to be the 5th District councilman on the southside of town, but councilman-at-large, everybody in the city gets to vote for you and everybody can bring you their problems. They can do that to district councilman too but, when you are at-large, you go anywhere and represent everyone. We govern the city, make sure we are financially safe, take care of legislation, ensure everybody has the money they need to run the city and respond to complaints.”
Dawson said he receives few complaints but, when he does, he has a certain way of solving them.
“With residents, I try to empower them, rather than handling the problem for them. I want to teach them this is who you call and I am going to set this up and you can go ahead and talk to them and if you want me to come with you, I will, but if I teach you, you can teach somebody else. As opposed to me just doing it all for you, and you not knowing the process, because a lot of people don’t understand the process and so I want to make sure they understand, because it is set up for them. The government doesn’t have any money, it is your money, and you need to be engaged in how it is disbursed and if the needs of the city are being met.”
Dawson added, “You need to be involved so your voice is heard, my thing is if you’re not at the table, you are on the menu. So, I try to be at the table as much as possible to represent what I believe is best for Elkhart.”
As an educator and councilman, Dawson has been able to see what residents in the community are capable of doing, and it brought him great joy when he got to see his former student, Ashley Molyneaux, run for mayor.
Molyneaux had a lot to say about Dawson, “Arvis has positively impacted Elkhart in both formal and informal ways. Not only has he been an educator, the mayor’s right hand, and a long-time city councilman but he has been a mentor to so many who needed his influence. He serves on the board of the Elkhart Education Foundation and Indiana Black Expo to name just a few of his charitable contributions. Most recently he co-chaired the Vibrant Communities Campaign for Elkhart County.”
Dawson said he has found so much value in Elkhart, especially the people in the community.
“I think Elkhart is a great place to work, live, play and raise a family. People who have grown up here and leave don’t see it that way and I am starting to learn that. People who have been here 60 or 70 years don’t realize, you are what makes Elkhart great, you are what makes it vibrant because you stayed here, you sustained the city through its tough financial times and other difficulties. People are so encouraging and philanthropic. When Elkhart sets its mind to doing something, they generally get it done.”
