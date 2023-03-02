GOSHEN — Colin Yoder, a lifelong Goshen resident and small business owner, has announced his candidacy Goshen City Council District 5.
Yoder attended Parkside Elementary School, Bethany Christian Middle School, and graduated from Bethany Christian High School in 2004, a news release stated. Following high school graduation, he attended Bluffton University graduating in 2008 with a B.A. in Religion. After graduating from Bluffton, he furthered his education earning a mortuary science degree in 2009 from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, CCMS, after which he returned home to join the staff of his family’s business, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
While a student at CCMS, he met Mackenzie Long, another aspiring funeral director who would later become his wife, the two married in 2010. In August of 2013, they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Natalie.
“Having built a life together serving the community of Goshen, Colin and Mackenzie enjoy nothing more than watching Natalie grow, learn, and follow her passions which currently include softball, basketball, and piano,” the release stated.
Yoder was also a member of Maple City Kiwanis for nine years. His membership for the last four years has been with Goshen Noon Kiwanis where he has served on the Kiwanis board. He currently serves as Chairmen of the Goshen City Cemetery Board and serves as Vice-President of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association, IFDA, an association that proactively addresses and supports the professional needs of its member funeral homes.
“Most recently, he helped author a bill introduced in the 2023 Indiana General Assembly that, if adopted, will not only be a benefit to all Indiana funeral homes, but equally to people who are financially challenged when death occurs,” the release added.
The primary election is May 3.