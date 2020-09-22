GOSHEN — Acknowledging the need to keep COVID-19 precautions at the forefront heading into the Halloween holiday, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday voted to move forward with the city’s traditional trick-or-treating schedule.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman to set the city’s 2020 trick-or-treating date and hours to run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
“We’ve been receiving more and more phone calls from both parents and different organizations about trick-or-treating and COVID-19,” Stutsman said in introducing the request. “Today, we talked with the health department, and talked with some state officials, and we are planning on moving forward with trick-or-treating this year.”
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Stutsman said he is currently planning to have a special press release sent out in the next week to two weeks that will outline all of the recommended extra safety measures city trick-or-treaters will be asked to abide by in order to keep risk to a minimum during the Halloween holiday.
“The main thought is, if all the kids are in school, having them spread out through the neighborhoods should be safe, too,” he told the board. “So, we’ll do all we can, but if the health department or others ask us to change this in the future, we’ll reserve the right to do that.”
The motion to approve the 2020 trick-or-treating hours was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Brian P. Marsee, Catherine Jo Schrock and Saray Santana as reserve patrol officers with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved an agreement with the Michiana Area Council of Governments for the city to provide $62,000 as local matching funds to be used for the Interurban Trolley and Interurban Trolley ADA Paratransit Services for 2020.
• Approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to close North Main Street from just north of the Rock Run Creek bridge to the intersection of North Main Street and Middlebury Street through Oct. 30 as part of the city’s ongoing Rock Run sewer improvements project.
• Approved as second request by Sailor for permission to restrict traffic along portions of the northbound lane of Steury Avenue and westbound lane of Lincoln Avenue, near the intersection of the two streets, through Oct. 16 as part of the ongoing East Goshen water main replacement project.
