GOSHEN — A 58-year-old man was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at his residence.
Kenneth Trent, 523 E. Douglas St., Apt. 3, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to information provided by Goshen police.
He was booked into the county jail.
ARRESTS
• Tammy Castillo, 48, 314 S. Seventh St., Apt. E, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at 200 S. Seventh St. at 3:38 p.m. Monday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Troy Leedy, 40, 60280 Fairlane Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 45 and C.R. 117 at 3:45 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRASHES
• A Goshen woman and a Goshen girl were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Rilee K. Sloan, 17, 1831 Holly Ct. W, Goshen, was driving her vehicle west on Ind. 119 when she looked away from the road for a moment, resulting in a collision with the rear of a second vehicle stopped facing west on Ind. 119 waiting to turn left onto Lighthouse Lane. Both Sloan and the driver of the second vehicle, Christina M. Kauffman, 42, 19548 Gentle Stream Circle, Goshen, were transported to the hospital for treatment of head pain.
FRAUD
• Adin Miller-Coral, Goshen, told Goshen police he received counterfeit bills after selling an item at 3:42 p.m. Monday.
• Ronald Belschner, 10030 Crabapple Lane, Middlebury, told Elkhart County police he was the victim of fraud between 9:21 a.m. Dec. 24 and 9:21 a.m. Dec. 25.
• Melissa Kauffman, 12588 Pine Cone, Middlebury, told Elkhart County police she was the victim of fraud between 8 a.m. Nov. 12 and 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
THEFTS
• Samantha Mast, 704 S. 12th St., Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole a computer bag containing various items from her work out of her car while it was parked at her residence sometime between the days of Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.
• Kenneth Trent, 523 E. Douglas St., Goshen, told Goshen police someone forced entry into his residence at 5:30 a.m. Monday. He indicated that he was unsure if the residence was locked at the time. A report was taken.
• Thomas Hines, 78, 60624 Ashton Way, Goshen, told Elkhart County police his garage was burglarized and approximately $600 worth of tools were stolen between 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.
• Richard Hooley, 85, 20934 Rivers Edge Drive, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone broke into his residence and stole multiple items including a safe, jewelry and firearms sometime between 2 p.m. Dec. 26 and 5 p.m. Jan. 4.
• Keith Miller, 14129 C.R. 14, Middlebury, told Elkhart County police someone stole approximately $1260 worth of food from a freezer in an unlocked shed on his property sometime between 11 a.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.