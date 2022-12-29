GOSHEN — On Jan. 29, Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steve Hope released a video announcing staffing and travel cuts the district would be making as a result of evolving shifts in the community including drops in enrollment, student schedules, and economic uncertainty. They even developed an early retirement incentive to encourage teachers to retire early. Then just months later, schools across the state and nation became open with the community about the fact that they’re struggling with staffing. These were just a few of the issues facing schools in the Goshen News readership this year.
Finances have been and have remained an issue for many districts in the county and across the county for several years. In 2018, voters in the city of Goshen passes a referendum to provide the school with additional taxpayer funds, but it didn’t seem to accomplish the necessary work of keeping the district finances in check.
“The most significant issue GCS faced in 2022 was to do the difficult work to adjust finances to live within our means,” said Goshen Community Schools board member Roger Nafziger. “School finance in Indiana is very complex and once it was clear that GCS was spending more than it was taking in, adjustments and cuts needed to be made.”
Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees president Bradd Weddell said that stabilization of financial health was a top priority for the district this year.
“Doing this made us consider the curriculum that was offered,” Weddell added. “We were able to accomplish this all in thanks to the strong leadership with all the staff and families that support Goshen Community Schools.”
REFERENDUMS
Goshen was one of few districts in the area to pass a referendum in recent years.
In 2020, a referendum for Wawasee Community Schools failed, and last year, a referendum at Concord Community Schools failed to pass elections. For Concord, the failure, along with years of COVID-induced learning loss and learning abnormality, led to a halt in advancement as Superintendent Dan Funston explained that the district set their sights this year on a reset.
LEARNING LOSS
“With that return to normalcy came an adjustment to the traditional school routine, and the challenge of overcoming the learning loss of the past two years,” he said. “Research coming out of the pandemic shows that students, especially those who come from low-income households or who have struggled in the past with reading and math, were still experiencing learning loss even after their peers began to rebound.”
He’s nowhere near alone in that.
Wa-Nee Community Schools Superintendent Scot Croner, too, expressed that a primary focus of the district this year was to mitigate negative learning outcomes for students during the COVID years.
“Obviously, we know students suffered significant learning loss as a result of inconsistent education despite the heroic efforts of our staff," Croner said. "However, we are now observing more students that have experienced significant trauma that appears to have occurred during this same time period. With our approach to offering in-person learning the past two years, our staff’s focus on professional development, and the support of our school safety/mental health experts, we do feel confident that we are starting to make up ground. However, we believe that we will need to continue to remain focused upon these priorities well into the 23-24 school year.”
MENTAL HEALTH
In some ways, the pandemic brought about an increased need for mental health focus in districts, but for some, it took a stronger push. On March 14, Northside Middle School student Rio Allred took her own life and forced every student, teacher, administrator and parent to rally together and consider a longheld fear in public schools: a child committing suicide due to bullying. The incident was the catalyst for the Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention and Mental Health, the first of what’s likely to become many of its kind in the county. According to parents in the group, Concord might be the next district to develop such a parent coalition.
“We’re fortunate to have an outstanding group of teachers and support staff who provide wrap-around services for these students, ensuring that their academic needs are met, while also attending to their wellbeing,” Funston said.
DROPPING SCORES
It seems the pandemic isn’t finished with its impact on the education sector either, as districts continue to learn and explore outcomes. Low test scores became a popular topic of concern during the school year, albeit, a topic many district officials statewide seemed to feel was unfairly judged. They claimed the pandemic was responsible for ever-dropping math and language arts scores while their opponents said the scores had been dropping overall since well before 2019, some claiming as early as the mid-1990s.
Using the highest average, which was the eighth-grade ILearn assessment and IREAD scores for the 2021-2022 school year, they found that in English Language Arts, Goshen Community Schools’ eighth-graders scored an average of 36.1% passing, whereas the state average was 43.6%. In Elkhart County, Baugo, Fairfield and Middlebury scored above the state average in ELA, with Fairfield scoring almost 55% and Baugo 51%. Goshen outperformed Concord and Elkhart districts but was not on par with the rest of the state.
Educators are taking notice of the scores and looking at creating new ways to help students succeed. Last year, Goshen started a study on the science of reading with kindergarten, first- and second-grade teachers. This year, they added it to third- and fourth-grade rooms, and next year, they’ll begin it in fifth- and sixth-grade classrooms.
At Concord, the district's new strategic plan will launch in 2023, emphasizing four critical areas: Student Engagement and Academic Success, Student well-being, Thriving Staff, and Community Building.
“Throughout this work, we’re emphasizing future-ready skills that students need to be ready for their next step — whether that’s on to advancing their education at a college or university, or entering the workforce.”
For many districts, changes at the state level will have a dramatic impact on what happens to staff, administration and students in the coming year and in the future.
“Looking forward to 2023, financial support from the state and decisions coming out of the General Assembly will be key issues for GCS,” Nafziger said. “Whether it's related to curriculum, further expansion of using tax dollars for private schools or recognizing the fact that it costs more to educate some kids, these decisions will all impact the work Goshen Community Schools is doing for the kids in Goshen.”