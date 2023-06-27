GOSHEN — After a busy morning in Elkhart, U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-2nd District, made a stop in Goshen for Lacasa’s Jefferson Street apartment ribbon-cutting, and spoke briefly with The Goshen News about his first year as a U.S. representative.
“As a part of our overall district tour, we really like to see the way that Hoosiers are impacted, whether it’s from an economic perspective or even from the not-for-profit world and Lacasa has been, for over 50 years in Elkhart County, they’ve really done a great job of making sure that people have access to some of the basic things like housing,” Yakym said.
Yakym, Granger, assumed office Nov. 14, 2022, following the death of former District 2 Rep. Jackie Walorski on Aug. 3 near Nappanee. Formerly director of Growth Initiatives at Kem Krest in Elkhart and bice president of Bradley Company, Yakym has a long history in business and relationships that he seeks to translate into his governmental position.
“Some of the biggest issues in our nation are issues that need to be resolved at the federal level,” he said. “I believe that there are a number of people who have the ability to do this job, and it’s the right of the people who decide who they want to send to Washington, and it’s their right to change their mind.”
The national debt and inflation are two issues strong on Yakym’s mind. As a member of the house budget committee and vice chair of the aviation subcommittee of the transportation committee, said conversations in Washington are really a reflection of the same conversations in the district.
“For me, when I travel around the district and I hear about issues of inflation, I hear about issues of the federal government spending too much money; I hear about some of the other really big issues here in the district. That’s what translates to the conversations I have in Washington,” he said.
Within the budget committee, Yakym is working with his team to reduce the federal budget. In the aviation committee, Yakym said he respected the fact that the chair sought to hear each of the members’ thoughts on a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill that would raise the retirement age of pilots to 67 and lower the number of hours required to become a commercial airline pilot. He’s experiencing the same in the budget committee as they work to balance the budget. Yakym’s learned that the voice of individual Hoosiers matter, and he has the ability and the duty to present those voices on the house floor.
As a result, Yakym tries to visit every one of the 11 counties in his district at least once per month, doing a variety of things, such as today’s visit with the Elkhart Kiwanis Club, two meetings at local businesses, and the Lacasa ribbon-cutting.
“Showing up well-prepared and doing your homework is really important when you’re trying to make actual policy change,” he said. He leans on his team to help him meet with constituents and research bills so he understands exactly what he’s voting on and get bills onto the floor that would benefit people in the community.
One bill Yakym is currently working on is a bill designed to correct some mistakes in the 2017 tax code that negatively affect the RV industry. He’s also working on a school bus safety bill, following in the footsteps of Walorski who sought reform after a school bus crash in Rochester killed three siblings.
“The bill that we’ve introduced follows up on her bill to make sure that kids can go to school and get back home and be safe,” Yakym explained. “We want to make sure that we’re really focused in on issues that matter to people in the district and issues of safety whether it’s physical safety or economic safety and security are two of the big things that I plan to continue to focus on.”
Yakym said he does have plans to run for re-election in 2024.
“It’s the honor of a lifetime to represent Indiana’s 2nd District in U.S. Congress,” he said. “Of course I wish the circumstances were different, taking over for a friend of mine, Jackie, and filling in for her role, but it’s a true honor to be able to do this role, to be able to travel around the district and listen to Hoosiers and their minds and then translate their issues into federal law or advocate for them inside of the federal government.”