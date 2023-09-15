WASHINGTON — Elkhart County’s representative in the U.S. House of Representatives wants to support the RV industry in the county, and those who work in it.
Citing the legacy of his predecessor, Indiana 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym spoke to his colleagues in Washington Thursday. Specifically, he spoke to the U.S House Ways and Means Committee about changes he would like to see which would impact the RV industry, support of which Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in 2022, was also committed.
“The 2nd District is the epicenter of the recreational vehicle industry,” Yakym said. “About 85% of RVs on the road come from Elkhart County and the surrounding area in my district.”
Yakym went on specifically to endorse H.R. 3624, the Travel Trailer and Camper Tax Parity Act, the proposed bill he has authored. This bill was prompted by the exemption of floor plan financing from interest deductibility changes in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act solved an issue for many car and equipment dealerships across the country.
“However, it unintentionally left out non-motorized towable RVs, which are about 88% of RVs sold,” he said. “This has forced RV dealers to maintain two separate sets of books — one for motorized and the other for non-motorized RVs.
“H.R. 3624 would correct this unintended consequence, allowing dealers to focus less on unnecessary paperwork and more on selling RVs to Americans looking to explore the natural beauty of our great nation.”
Another priority Yakym discussed is the reauthorization of the Generalized System of Preferences, or GSP, program.
“As you might imagine, an RV has a unique, complex supply chain,” he said. “The industry buys American whenever it can, but there are certain things it just can’t. Lauan wood is an example of this. It is a tropical wood found almost exclusively in southeast Asia. Lauan is water-resistant and lightweight, which makes it ideal for the lining of an RV.
Lauan entered duty-free under GSP starting in 2019, Yakym noted, however since the program expired at the end of 2020, RV manufacturers resumed paying a million dollars a month in unnecessary tariffs.
“I support a long-term extension of GSP to help the RV manufacturers in my district, as well as other companies seeking to diversify their supply chains away from China,” he said.
A third priority of Yakym’s is H.R. 3238, the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act. As he put it, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and rising interest rates have made it more and more difficult to find affordable housing.
“I’m a proud cosponsor of the LaHood-DelBene bill (H.R. 3238) because it would enhance a proven tool that has successfully encouraged private investment in affordable housing,” he said. “Finally, across my district, I hear about the need for tax certainty. I hope we can work toward permanent, stable tax policy to give families the certainty to plan their finances and businesses and farmers the certainty to plan investments.”
To watch Yakym’s address in full, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJxHto6JNAg.