ELKHART — The Elkhart Municipal Airport will be hosting a tribute to veterans Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Salute to Veterans WWII Reenactment and Airshows” will be open the public Saturday and Sunday at located at 1211 C.R. 6 West. Reenactors and airshow pilots will be performing, and visitors will be able to see vintage military vehicles and aircraft.
Admission requires purchase of ticket. Kids five and under are free general admission when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
Parking pass included with advance ticket purchase. Parking pass at the gate is $5 per car for non-ticket holders.
In order to enhance the guest experience, the show has limited the number of tickets available and anticipates tickets will sell out in advance.
There are a limited number of premium seating options that can be purchased while supply lasts. Active duty, reserve, and retired military members can receive free general admission. A valid CAC or USID card is required to be presented upon event entry.
To learn more, visit Salutetovets.org for information and tickets.