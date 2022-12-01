GOSHEN — Worshippers will return to the main auditorium of Maple City Chapel on Sunday following a nine-month renovation. Service times are 9 and 10:45 a.m.
The church, located at 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, began its ambitious renovation project in March after a six-month capital campaign. The project included an enlarged and totally remodeled main auditorium, a concrete parking lot behind the church building, new tech rooms, multiple conference rooms, and a nursing mother’s room.
With seating for about 900, the capacity of the auditorium has nearly doubled. It includes state of art updates to lighting, sound and technology for streaming services online.
The new parking lot will hold 150 cars, greatly adding to the capacity of the existing parking lot in front of the building.
While renovations were underway, the large gathering area outside the main auditorium was used for worship services. It will now once again be used for fellowship, wedding receptions and both church and community events.
Maple City Chapel’s 65,000-square-foot building is located in the Menard’s plaza on Goshen’s south side. It was originally a Walmart, and when Walmart moved to its new store down the road, the building became an entertainment venue, Hollywood Connection, housing a skating rink, theater, carrousel and arcade games. In fact, the church’s main auditorium is located where the old skating rink used to be.
“We have always seen our building as a miraculous gift from God and have tried to use it to bless the community,” said Jay Shetler, lead pastor of Maple City Chapel. “The latest improvements will make the auditorium an incredible space for both worship on Sunday morning and community events throughout the week.”
Maple City Chapel bought the building in 2003. It has undergone several renovations, the latest being the largest to date.
DJ Construction of Goshen was general contractor for the project, with Zak Kauffman the project manager.
Subcontractors included Bender’s Construction, M-line Electric, Quality Excavating, Mechanical Man, Hershberger Painting, Southwind Flooring, and Miller’s Building Supply.