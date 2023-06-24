NEW PARIS — Voice of the Martyrs and Lifeway will present Hearts of Fire, a livestreamed, virtual event July 14.
The public is invited to hear inspiring testimonies of costly faith from four courageous women: Gracia Burnham, held captive in the Philippines; Anita Smith, whose husband was martyred in Libya; Helen Berhane, who was imprisoned in Eritrea; and Susanna Koh, whose husband was abducted in Malaysia, according to information provided by World Missionary Press. Worship sessions will be led by Michael W. Smith.
World Missionary Press will host Hearts of Fire at the World Prayer Center in New Paris July 14 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 pm. Tickets are necessary as seats are limited. For a free ticket, call 574-831-2111, ext. 230. The World Prayer Center is located at 19168 C.R. 146, New Paris. (First driveway to the right after the railroad tracks off of Ind. 15).
World Missionary Press sends booklets in 26 different languages to coordinators and distributors in the Philippines, Libya, Eritrea and Malaysia. Information about World Missionary Press and sample booklets in the 26 languages will be available at the event.