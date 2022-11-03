NEW PARIS — The supply chain issues that have come with COVID-19 was one motivation behind the building expansion for World Missionary Press in New Paris.
An open house, ribbon-cutting and building dedication will take place at the C.R. 146 facility on Saturday.
Director of Partner Relations Alison Bontrager said they had stacks of pallets of booklets ready to be shipped out overseas but they couldn’t ship them out and they were running out of storage space.
World Missionary Press President Harold Mack said the board approved the expansion, which meant they could start fundraising, in November 2020. Mack said usually the board wants them to have 85% of the funds raised before signing a contract but by May, 2021 “COVID supply chain issues were crazy and the price for the project was up by $100,000,” he said.
“Prices were up significantly so the board allowed us to go ahead, even though we only had half of the money raised,” Mack said.
Bontrager shared that $800,000 raised for the project came from donors. Mack said they then found out it would take 30 weeks to get the steel, a large part of the project. He said they signed the contract the end of May and broke ground November 2021. The steel arrived in February when the ground was still frozen but the contractor insulated the ground and poured footers in December so they were able to start when the steel arrived.
“We believe God blessed us the whole time,” Mack said.
Concrete for the project was delayed as well because of demand. The building expansion concluded in July of this year and they started moving into the space in September. The 16,400-square-foot expansion is being used for staging and shipments, and “freed up space allowing for the two booklet and new bindery to be all together making the workflow more efficient and logical,” Mack said.
According to their newsletter, the vision for the building began forming in 2013 when the property was bought with two standalone buildings and it was thought that a building connecting the two could someday be constructed.
They also bought a new booklet bindery and a new baler and paper separator to keep up with production. Mack said the baler and paper separator cost $94,000 and the cost to run electric to the expansion cost $34,000; however, he said they receive about $30,000-$35,000 annually from the sale of scrap paper so the baler will pay for itself in a couple of years.
World Missionary Press currently prints Scripture booklets in 350 languages “and growing” and since many languages have multiple titles, Mack said that adds up to 1,000 different items offered. Literature from the press has been distributed in 210 nations and territories of the world. They also like to keep inventory on hand for those who call or stop in asking for booklets.
Mack said they have 57 full- and part-time employees and hundreds of volunteers. The newsletter stated approximately 700 volunteers from more than 100 churches donate time to help. They’ve printed more than 2.6 billion booklets over the last 61 years at a current production rate of 9 million per month.
OPEN HOUSE, CELEBRATION
The open house on Saturday will be from 1-3 p.m. with tours of the facility and visitors will see the equipment in operation. Light refreshments will be served and WFRN will be on site for a live remote.
At the end of the last tour, beginning at 3-3:15 p.m., the new building will be dedicated with Board President Tim Yoder offering the prayer and plant operator Jerry Whitner cutting the ribbon.
Saturday evening there will be a celebration of their 61st anniversary at 6 p.m. in Winona Lake at the Winona Heritage Room. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The celebration includes dinner and a program so reservations are required. There are still some available seats.
Those wishing to attend can call Volunteer Coordinator Suzy Farmwald at 574-831-2111, ext. 215 or email celebration@wmpress.org.
The featured speaker will be Cleopas Chitapa, the national coordinator for World Missionary Press in Zimbabwe. Music will be led by Del Yoder.
The ribbon-cutting and anniversary program will both be livestreamed on the World Missionary Press YouTube channel and on their website at www.wmpress.org/livestream.