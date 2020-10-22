World Missionary Press will celebrate 59 years of ministry online at 6 p.m. Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s World Missionary Press celebration is going virtual at www.wmpress.org/stream or streamed directly from World Missionary Press Facebook page.
Main speaker is Roger Walterhouse, who serves as the director of ministry programs at Feed the Hungry. A Field Flash report will be given by Adalberto Santiago, WMP volunteer coordinator for Puerto Rico. Music will feature the No Name Quartet.
World Missionary Press Inc. produces an average of more than 8,000,000 Scripture booklets, Bible study booklets, salvation coloring books, and New Testaments per month for free distribution around the world, officials stated in a news release.
