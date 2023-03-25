PLYMOUTH — Northern Indiana Workforce Board’s WorkOne host a Job Fair in Marshal County Monday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
The event will take place at The Marshal County WorkOne Center 510 W. Adams St. Three employers will be in attendance with several positions available. For more information, contact Lorna Shively at LShively@GoToWorkOne.com 574-807-4740.
Also, the Elkhart WorkOne Center located at 430 Waterfall Dr. will host a weekly job fair every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on this and other Elkhart County job fairs, contact Daryanne Carr and DCarr@GoToWorkOne.com 574-295-0105, x 3011.
The WorkOne Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays, a news release stated.
No-cost employment services include:
- Obtain job search and re-employment help, including resume review, interviewing practice, and more;
- Information on career training opportunities;
- Apprenticeship programs;
- Free in person or online workshops to help individuals learn beneficial skills.
- Receive telephone assistance from DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Unit
The local WorkOne Centers are not able to resolve unemployment claim issues. The resolution of claim issues is handled through the Department of Workforce Development via www.unemployment.in.gov or by calling 1-800-891-6499.
To learn more, including about the workshop calendar, visit gotoworkone.com.