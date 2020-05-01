ELKHART — About 20 vehicles paraded Friday afternoon around Elkhart, bearing messages that sought better support for undocumented workers and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The caravan marked the May 1 International Workers’ Day by seeking to raise awareness of immigrant workers who, while employed in what are deemed essential jobs, aren’t eligible for benefits other citizens have received, organizers said.
“Currently, undocumented families, they do not get the benefit of any economic package or stimulus package. So it’s either putting food on the table or not, and that also entails risking their lives as well,” said Jose Alvarez, a community organizer.
Alvarez said undocumented laborers work essential jobs such as stocking grocery store shelves, manufacturing lines and agriculture. A news release promoting the caravan elaborated that immigrants in critical industries often don’t have access to protective equipment, paid sick time, health insurance or assistance through federal COVID-19 relief funds. And those in the manufacturing, restaurant, retail and hospitality industries face layoffs without access to unemployment benefits or other forms of support.
Friday’s rally, led by Movimiento Cosecha, served as a platform to voice a call for the state to improve conditions for immigrants.
“Undocumented families, much like other working class families, are being excluded from all of the rights they deserve,” Dara Marquez, a Cosecha organizer, told participants. “We are unapologetic about what we deserve.”
Marquez spoke through a megaphone, in both Spanish and English, to about two dozen participants as they stood or sat at their vehicles in the parking lot of Elkhart’s Civic Plaza at the end of the caravan. She listed demands the group wants Indiana lawmakers and the governor to implement.
The demands included permanent protection for all, including liberty and amnesty; allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses; dignity for all state workers, including providing relief funds to undocumented families; and freedom for all, including an end to police abuses.
The caravan started in the parking lot of The Arena bowling alley along Middlebury Street in Elkhart. After a brief gathering with instructions, nearly 20 vehicles rolled out around 2 p.m.
Slogans printed in glass chalk decorated the vehicles, stating messages such as “#EsencialesNoDesechables,” its English translation, “#EssentialNotDisposable,” and “Together as one.”
Drivers honked horns and waved at passersby and impromptu spectators for about an hour as they wound through industrial and residential areas.
Along the approximately 11-mile route, the caravan first circled around The Arena, before taking Middlebury Street to C.R. 17, passing by plants such as Flexco Products Inc. and Kik Custom Products in the process. The vehicles went down C.R. 17, and then passed homes and neighborhoods along C.R. 18, C.R. 13 and Sunnyside Avenue.
The caravan turned onto C.R. 45, passing the Plumrose USA Inc. facility, and headed into Elkhart’s urban core — crossing neighborhoods along Sterling Avenue, Lusher Avenue and Benham Avenue. Once downtown, drivers made their way to the plaza for the rally finale.
Themes in this year’s event echoed similar calls Cosecha made for the sake of undocumented workers in recent years. The COVID-19 crisis, however, has put more emphasis on a need to protect such workers, Alvarez believes.
“I think that this pandemic has shown how critical these workers are, in fact, to our economy; especially in a county like Elkhart where there is so much manufacturing, so many of the workforce here is immigrant-based,” Alvarez said.
Holding a caravan instead of a march this year served two functions, according to Alvarez. Participants could make their message known while remaining socially distant. The drive also helped them cover a larger area with a potential to reach a broader audience.
