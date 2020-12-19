GOSHEN — While approaching the dead of winter, volunteers went to work this weekend to bring life back to an overgrown mountain biking trail near Shanklin Park.
The group of about 20–25 enthusiasts used chainsaws, rakes, an ax, clippers and their gloved hands to clear brush, shrubs and debris off a buried section of trail for about a few hours Saturday morning.
Jim Wellington of Goshen, who organized the effort, said he intends to reclaim the “Goshen Mountain Bike Trail,” a biking area he helped forge 17 ½ years ago.
The trail, part of which skirts the Elkhart River, was washed out by flooding the spring after it opened in 2003, according to Wellington. After the flood, the maintenance wasn’t there to stick with upkeep.
“It’s been taken over by invasive species and fallen trees. So, we’re reopening that path,” Wellington said.
The mountain bike trail consists of a 2.2-mile loop that starts at and under the bridge on Plymouth Avenue and heads into a wooded area across from Shanklin Park and Goshen’s former Parks and Recreation Department office. The trail runs along a portion of the river’s west bank as it heads south about a half-mile to a property line, then winds and twists east toward Goshen Middle School before coming back around to Plymouth.
Wellington said the land where the trail runs is owned by the school corporation. The system had an agreement with the parks department to allow for the trail’s initial development, he said, adding the work now is to remake what was there.
Another trail section is still in use on the other side of the river, near the millrace and north of the dam, he also pointed out.
The push to restore the lost trail came amid an apparently growing enthusiasm for mountain biking in the Goshen area.
“There’s a group of mountain bikers now who live around Goshen who seem to be willing to support this. So I think we have a critical mass so that what happened 17 years ago won’t happen again,” Wellington said.
His family was among the volunteers working to clear the path. Chris Risse of Goshen was also working along with his wife, son and daughter. As a board member for Bike Elkhart County, Risse said demand is there for more biking trails.
“Elkhart County is perfect for cycling. It’s got everything: It’s got gravel, it’s got roads, it’s got mountain bike trails, Bonneyville. So we need another one. We just need more because cycling’s growing,” Risse said.
He was found swinging an ax to cut apart a fallen log. Jason Kado and Jacob Jones, as part of Lincoln Avenue Cycling, took on a variety of tasks, including hauling brush off the path and raking.
As cycling enthusiasts, Kado said they wanted to help support efforts that help encourage more people to bike.
“You got people coming on the millrace, they see a trail off to the side, and like, ‘Hey, let’s go explore that.’ And hopefully get more people interested in all sorts of riding,” Kado said.
Rick Yoder of Goshen ran a chainsaw to cut through another log. He volunteered out of a love for mountain biking, saying enthusiasm for it has grown locally since the trail was originally established.
“People started to realize how awesome mountain biking is and said, ‘Hey, if we had more trails in Goshen there’d be more people riding here,’” Yoder said.
Wellington planned for Saturday’s cleanup to be the first in a series of volunteer weekends, progressing along sections of the bike trail. He said he hopes momentum for it will grow after this weekend.
He recently started a Facebook page, as “Goshen Mountain Bike Trail,” to help keep interest in the project rolling, as well as updates on trail construction events.
