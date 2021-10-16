GOSHEN — Work has begun on the construction of an annex to the Heritage Park Stage at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The fair board hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the project Wednesday.
The stage is used for many daily events, professional acts and community showcases during the annual fair.
The annex at the back of the stage will replace a travel trailer that has been used as a dressing room for entertainers and groups during the fair and meeting space for 4-H groups, fair board members and rentals outside of the annual fair, according to information in the fair board’s news release.
The fair board recently received a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County for the project. That money will be combined with $66,000 already raised, which will be used to help pay for the facility. The fair board is continuing to seek donations for the project.
The committee in charge of building the annex is being led by board members and mother/daughter duo Ronda Chupp and Monica Gould. Board member, Jeryl Hochstedler, is voluntarily serving as general contractor of the project.
In their volunteer roles, Chupp and Gould are responsible for securing the annual inner ground entertainment for the fair every year, a task they inherited from Chupp’s father, Herb Maust. Maust was instrumental in creating Heritage Park, according to the news release, and the stage. He was also among the first to envision creating a resting and changing space for park stage performers.
“We are honored to continue the legacy started by our father and grandfather,” Gould said. “Our vision for this project was one small spark that the board and community caught and helped bring it to life. We are so grateful to the donors and supporters that have contributed to this project and are very excited to see construction start later this month.”
People may still purchase engraved stone blocks for the project by contacting the fairgrounds office. Funds from the engraved blocks will be used for the future maintenance of Heritage Park and the stage.
