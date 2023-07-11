NAPPANEE — After a decade of service to the Wa-Nee community, devoting himself to various administrative roles in the school district, John Payne is resigning as the principal of Woodview Elementary School.
The resignation came during Monday's meeting of the Wa-Nee Community Schools Board of Trustees.
Payne was first hired to become the new principal of Wakarusa Elementary School at the close of the 2012-2013 school year, with the retirement of longtime principal Larry Nafziger. Payne was later chosen to lead NorthWood Middle School in 2018, and then followed that tenure with his most recent post at Woodview, a job he has held since 2020.
Superintendent Dr. Scot Croner said that while Payne did not cite a specific reason for his departure, he was very dedicated to the students and staff, and Dr. Croner noted that he will most definitely be missed. A search for Payne's replacement will likely begin within the next few weeks.
SCHOOL LUNCH FEES
Members of the board also accepted a measure to keep the slate of school lunch fees unchanged from the previous school year. This means that elementary students will pay $2.50 per day, while middle and high school students will be charged $2.90 each day. A daily breakfast will cost $1.80 for all students, and milk will be priced at 60 cents. Those who are eligible for reduced-cost student meals will pay 40 cents for lunch and 30 cents for breakfast.
The first day of classes for all students of Wa-Nee Community Schools will be Thursday, Aug. 17.
PERSONNEL
Board members approved a number of consent items dealing with a number of personnel changes. The list includes:
Employment
• Kara Sears, Life Skills teacher at NorthWood Middle School, effective upon completion of pre-employment screening
• Kristen Koteskey, seventh-grade math teacher at NorthWood Middle School, effective upon completion of pre-employment screening
• Brooklynn Rethlake, instructional assistant at Wakarusa Elementary School, effective upon completion of pre-employment screening
• Kimberley Magnuson, EL teacher at Nappanee Elementary and Woodview Elementary Schools, effective with completion of pre-employment screening
• Rachael Bush, special education/YAP Teacher at NorthWood High School, effective Aug. 23.
• Brad Delio, eighth-grade science teacher at NorthWood Middle School, effective Aug. 16.
• Angela Martin, special education assistant at Woodview Elementary School, effective Aug. 17.
• Brad Delio, freshmen basketball coach at NorthWood High School, effective June 8
• Jake Fawley, Robotics sponsor at Wakarusa Elementary School, effective Sept. 1.
Retirement/Resignation/End of Employment
• John Payne, principal at Woodview Elementary School, effective July 14
• Ann Van Dyke, Life Skills paraprofessional at NorthWood High School, effective June 29
• Matt Landis, feeder coordinator boys at NorthWood Middle School, effective July 10
• Jared Lechlitner, swimming assistant coach at NorthWood Middle School, effective July 10
• Madison Leedy, special education assistant at Nappanee Elementary School, effective July 19
Transfers
• Catherine Hampel, from special education assistant to specialized instructor at NorthWood Middle School, effective Aug. 1, 2023
• Tammy Zimmerman, from part-time custodian at NorthWood High School to sub custodian, effective Aug. 1
• Sam Montgomery, from .5 freshman football coach to volunteer coach at NorthWood High School, effective July 10
The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Board of Trustees would ordinarily fall on the fourth Monday of the month, but the session has been canceled due to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair taking place that same week. The board will meet again for their first August meeting on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Wa-Nee Administration Office, located at 1300 N. Main St. in Nappanee.