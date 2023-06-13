NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s Woodview Drive project has been in the works for a number of years but is now underway. At Monday’s Board of Public Works meeting, the board approved a change order on Woodview Drive.
Evan Laviolette with First Group attended the meeting virtually and said Phend & Brown, the contractor for the project, changed to intermittent road closures instead of one-lane. Doing so will get the project completed faster and they won’t need some materials in the original bid, resulting in a deduction. The change order is for a deduct of $274,855.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight asked if deducts were treated the same as the cost of the project, which is split 80-20, and was told it was. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said the city is saving 20% of the $274,855.
The board approved the change order. Mayor Phil Jenkins said, “We just saved $274,855. It’s saving us money and improving the schedule — thanks to Phend & Brown, Evan and Brent.”
Since this is an Indiana Department of Transportation project, they will also have to approve the change order.
2023 STREET RESURFACING PROJECT
Only one bid was received for the 2023 Street Resurfacing Project from Phend & Brown, Milford. The total base bid was $951,432 and the alternate bid was $183,526. The bid was taken under advisement and will be awarded June 26. The mayor reminded the rest of the board this is a Community Crossing Matching Grant project of 75-25, with the city only responsible for 25% of the cost.
FRIDAY FESTS
Cami Mechling and Michelle Weldy, the new events coordinator for Visit Nappanee were present looking for approval for facility equipment rental and street and alley closings. Friday Fest dates are June 16, July 14 and Aug. 11.
Street Superintendent Warren said he met with Mechling and worked out some details. The mayor asked for a letter from the veterinarian stating he was OK with their plans. Mechling said they attempted to reach the vet, but he wasn’t available, and staff said they are closed this coming Friday so it shouldn’t be a problem, but she would follow up.
Warren said they included a certificate of insurance, and they have an entertainment permit from the state. The board approved the requests.
PAY APPLICATIONS
The board approved several pay applications, including pay application number 2 for the West Market Water Main extension project in the amount of $22,781.
In a related matter, Ryan Lareau from Commonwealth Engineers attended virtually and brought a change order for the same project that shows the final quantity and closes out the project with a deduct of $1,002.
The board also approved pay application No. 4 for the West Industrial Storm Drainage Improvement Project. Jeff Schaffer of Abonmarche said this pay application is similar to Commonwealth’s as it is for restoration work in the amount of $42,452.18.
The mayor facetiously commented, “Of course whenever you do a stormwater project there’s no rain,” but added he felt confident the project would improve the drainage issues they were having.
In other business, board members:
• Approved an amendment to the agreement with Troyer Group for extra construction administration on the Oakland Trail project in the amount of $8,085.
• Approved a request from Landmark Construction for alley closure south of Pretty Cakery as they will be demolishing the second story in order to add new apartments. A dumpster will be placed in the alley June 19-21. The approval is subject to approval of a written agreement between the city and contractor.
• Approved the Fourth of July parade route and closings. The parade route is the same as last year and the parade kicks off at 11 a.m.
• The board approved the hiring of NorthWood High School student Gabriel Schrock, starting June 13 at a rate of $11.50 an hour to work part-time for the water and wastewater departments.