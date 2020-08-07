MILLERSBURG — Fire damaged a woodworking shop east of Goshen, near the LaGrange County line, on Friday.
Millersburg Clinton firefighters led the response to 10679 C.R. 34 after receiving the call around 2:30 p.m.
Assistant Chief Rudy Yoder said the fire started in the attic above a diesel room in the shop, a building near the house on the property just east of C.R. 43.
There were no injuries as everybody in the shop escaped safely after the fire started.
Yoder said the fire was brought under control around 3 p.m., and firefighters then worked to put out hot spots and clear away insulation. The fire was contained to the attic, while the rest of the woodworking shop had smoke and water damage.
Crews from the Middlebury and Benton fire departments also responded to the scene and assisted in bringing the fire under control.
The cause is under investigation, Yoder said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.