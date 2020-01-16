Women in murder cases now face June trial dates

GOSHEN — Trial dates for two Elkhart women charged with murder have been pushed back into June while work on their cases remains underway.

Cindy Goodwin and Knesha Carruthers both appeared for separate hearings in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.

Goodwin’s attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, sought an extension with a request to reschedule the trial, which was previously set to begin Feb. 3. Judge Michael Christofeno agreed and moved the trial to June 15.

Christofeno, also on Majerek’s request, set a hearing date in the case for Feb. 6. Discussion from that request implied a possibility a plea agreement could be reached by then.

Goodwin, 52, was arrested in April 2018 on a murder charge, accused of shooting Johnny Mullins, 50, and killing him. Mullins’ body was found in a wooded area off Visscher Drive near the Walnut Trails apartment complex in Elkhart.

Questions arose in late 2018 about Goodwin’s mental health, as Majerek said she had psychological symptoms that caused memory loss. She underwent three psychiatric evaluations, and two of them found she’s mentally competent to stand trial.

Goodwin was deemed competent during a hearing last September.

She’s also charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a separate case from January 2018 and with violating probation in a battery case from 2017.

Meanwhile, the murder trial of Knesha Carruthers was also rescheduled to June 15 after her attorney, Mark Altenhof, requested it. Her trial was previously set to begin Feb. 17.

Altenhof said investigators for the defense team are still interviewing witnesses in the case, and work is being done to consult and secure experts on battered woman syndrome. Carruthers’ attorneys have stated they intend to argue she acted in self-defense as a victim of abuse.

Carruthers, 34, was arrested and charged with murder last July on accusations she stabbed and killed her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33, during a dispute at their home along West Jefferson Street in Elkhart.

Even though both murder cases are now scheduled to begin on the same date, they won’t be held at the same time. A variety of situations could play out before then or by that date.

One of the women could plead guilty ahead of their trial, or their cases could be rescheduled again by request. Or if attorneys in the two cases are ready to go to trial June 15, one of them would likely be rescheduled anyway due to congestion of the trial date.