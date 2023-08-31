GRANGER — The largest all-women charity golf tournament in Indiana, the Golf for Women Tournament will be held at Knollwood Country Club, 16633 Baywood Lane, Granger, on Sept. 11.
The golf tournament is designed to support the YWCA’s mission of helping survivors of abuse and benefits the nonprofit’s domestic violence shelters in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
To honor and remember the 9/11 victims, prior to the gunshot start golfers will observe a moment of silence.
To register for a golf team or get information on sponsorship opportunities, visit www.ywcain.org.