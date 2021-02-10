Edit: This story was updated to include a statement released by ADEC Wednesday afternoon.
GOSHEN — A woman died when she, as a client of ADEC, was run over by an agency vehicle that had arrived to give her a ride Wednesday morning.
An ADEC employee drove a Ford Transit van to 2628 Ashton Pines Drive to pick up the 44-year-old woman. But, instead of braking, the employee hit the wrong pedal and pressed on the gas. The van moved forward, struck the woman and knocked her down around 8 a.m. She was then pinned under the front of the vehicle, according to information released by Goshen police, based on a statement the driver gave at the scene.
The woman had died by the time police arrived on the scene, the release shows.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name, or the name of the vehicle’s driver.
The crash is under investigation.
ADEC’s president and CEO, Donna Belusar, released a statement about the incident later in the day.
“Our hearts were heavy to learn that an individual that we serve lost their life in a tragic vehicle accident this morning. Our prayers are with their loved ones, friends and extended family here at ADEC. We are cooperating with the officials who are currently investigating the incident,” Belusar said in the statement.
