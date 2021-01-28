GOSHEN — A Goshen woman who admitted her role in a drug-dealing case has been ordered to six years in prison.
Ka-Lynn La Porte, 24, was sentenced Thursday during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
After La Porte pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of dealing methamphetamine last month, Judge Michael Christofeno sentenced her to six years in prison and six years of probation. Christofeno also recommended she be place in a therapeutic drug treatment program during her sentence.
La Porte and her boyfriend, Mario Brantley, were arrested last July during a traffic stop at Lincoln and Chicago avenues while they were under surveillance by investigators from the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit.
Brantley, 37, remains scheduled to go to trial June 7 while facing counts of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.
