GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman faces a nearly 50-year prison sentence after she admitted to killing a man nearly two years ago.
Cindy Goodwin, 52, pleaded guilty to a murder charge during a hearing Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Goodwin admitted she killed Johnny Mullins, 50, around April 1, 2018. Mullins’ body was found the next day with a gunshot wound in a wooded area off Visscher Drive near the Walnut Trails apartment complex where Goodwin lived.
For a period in 2019, Goodwin underwent psychiatric evaluations to determine her mental competency amid claims psychological symptoms apparently caused her to lose memories of events around the time of Mullins’ death.
Following the evaluations, Goodwin was deemed competent to stand trial last September.
The plea agreement in the case calls for sentencing Goodwin to 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation. Charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and drug possession in a separate case from January 2018 were also dismissed, and an alleged probation violation was dropped, according to court information.
Judge Michael Christofeno took the plea under advisement and didn’t issue a judgment. He set March 26 as the sentencing date, according to court information.
