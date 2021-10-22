Fatal crash stock image

ELKHART — One woman has died, and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Elkhart on Friday morning.

A pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old man crossed the center line of Prairie Street and collided head-on with a car driven by a 21-year-old woman south of York Woods Drive around 8:35 a.m., Elkhart police said in a news release.

The woman was killed at the scene, according to the release.

The man was injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment while he’s in critical condition, police said.

The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.

