GOSHEN — Elkhart County police report a 51-year-old Elkhart woman was killed when her 2018 Chevrolet Silverado went off of C.R. 17 north of C.R. 26 at 2:01 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Cynthia New was the driver. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release states New’s northbound vehicle struck a concrete culvert in a ditch on the east side of the road and turned over a number of times. The vehicle also caught fire, police said.
New was pronounced dead at the scene.
