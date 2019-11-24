CR 17 fatal

GOSHEN — Elkhart County police report a 51-year-old Elkhart woman was killed when her 2018 Chevrolet Silverado went off of C.R. 17 north of C.R. 26 at 2:01 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Cynthia New was the driver. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release states New’s northbound vehicle struck a concrete culvert in a ditch on the east side of the road and turned over a number of times. The vehicle also caught fire, police said.

New was pronounced dead at the scene.

React to this story:

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Recommended for you