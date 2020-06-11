GOSHEN — A Goshen woman and an Elkhart man are now charged in their roles in a robbery in which a man was left in a dumpster in April.
LaNecia Sharp-Taylor, 23, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing following her arrest. She’s charged with a Level 3 felony count of robbery resulting in bodily injury. The case against her was filed after another suspect, Kevin Evans, of Elkhart, was arrested shortly after the robbery.
According to Goshen police investigators, Evans and another man, Tyrice Edmonson, of Elkhart, rode with Sharp-Taylor as backup when she went to meet her boyfriend at a commercial center the night of April 7. As Sharp-Taylor argued with the man about photos he had on his phone, Evans and Edmonson confronted the man. They allegedly beat and robbed him, and then left him in a dumpster behind Malibu Tanning, 2856 Eisenhower Drive North.
Following Evans’ arrest, Sharp-Taylor and Edmonson were both charged with robbery on June 4. Sharp-Taylor was arrested on a warrant Monday, according to police and courts information.
During her hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Sharp-Taylor’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and took her request for a bond reduction under consideration. He also scheduled her trial to begin Dec. 7.
A warrant remains active for the Edmonson’s arrest.
Evans, 26, is charged with a Level 3 felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor count of making a false identity statement. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.