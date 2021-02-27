NAPPANEE — So often, it’s been said that in the blink of an eye, a moment can happen that transforms your small corner of the world in immeasurable ways.
Michele Ritchie, 51, of Nappanee is very familiar with this concept. Within a matter of seconds she experienced the transformation from what most people would consider an ordinary means of living to being unable to walk.
While recovering from her life-changing injury, Ritchie remains optimistic and is sure she will rise up and walk, every bit a stronger version of her best self. And Ritchie, surrounded by a legion of friends and family, is finding others are standing with her along her journey.
On Jan. 11, Ritchie fell down the steps at the home of her parents. Her initial prognosis was alarming. Doctors discovered fractures on her spine, a broken nose and a cut on the top of her lip which required stitches to close.
After spending some time in an intensive care unit, Ritchie persevered with her healing enough to swiftly begin rehabilitation. She began to experience movement in her limbs, which was a tremendous indicator of progress. Days later, she was released from the hospital, aided by the use of a walker and once again surpassing the original belief that she would be wheelchair dependent.
Ritchie remains optimistic she will be able to eventually recapture her full abilities.
In explaining the extent of her injuries, she said, “I broke my neck in two places. It happened at the C-6 and C-7, and that is what is causing the partial paralysis.”
Each day brings a sense of promise and hope.
She said, “I have been working very hard through therapy. I am at home and I am actually starting to walk some on my own. They do believe I will make a full recovery, but it can take up to a year to get back to work.”
Support has been streaming in since Ritchie’s first hours of hospitalization. A “meal train” was launched to help with food preparations, and her former co-workers from Keystone RV Plant 14 offered assistance.
The most recent fund-raising campaign has recently begun, and encompasses everyone who is willing and able to contribute to the cause of Ritchie’s recovery. Sweatshirts and T-shirts are now available for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going toward ongoing medical costs for Ritchie. The short-sleeved shirts are $20 in youth and adult sizes, while long-sleeved shirts are priced at $25. Crew-neck sweatshirts can be purchased for $30, and a hooded version runs $35. Pink wristbands, featuring the motto “One Step at a Time,” are also available for $2.
For more information about how to place an order or for information on ways to further help Ritchie, contact Cheri Lanning at 574-354-8481.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.