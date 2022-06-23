Woman dies in Wednesday crash

WOOSTER — A Mishawaka woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Thursday.
Kathy Harmon, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office news release. The crash took place at 12:34 p.m. on U.S. 30, east of C.R. 500 West.
Harmon was driving a 2011 Toyota Yaris, and was trapped within her vehicle due to the crash.
"The preliminary investigative results indicate that Kathy Harmon was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 behind a semitractor-trailer prior to the collision," the release stated. "A westbound tractor-trailer crossed the center line and struck the trailer in front of Harmon; glancing off and striking Harmon’s Toyota head-on in the median."
U.S. 30 is under construction and both eastbound and westbound traffic were using the westbound lanes of U.S. 30, the released added, and the eastbound lanes are shut down.
The crash remains under investigation. In addition, Indiana State Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, Atwood Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, and the Kosciusko County Coroner also responded.