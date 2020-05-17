SHIPSHEWANA — A 67-year-old woman died and her daughter was injured Sunday after the vehicle they were in hydroplaned on the Toll Road.
Theresa Devos, of Angola, was driving a 2007 Toyota passenger car westbound around 8 a.m. near the 112-mile marker in LaGrange County when the car hydroplaned, veered off the road and struck a guardrail, according to a report from the Indiana State Police.
“It was raining at the time of the crash … ,” the report states. “This initial collision sent her vehicle into a spin, rolled over, and then came to rest on the passenger side in the grass median.”
Upon arrival, troopers Tim McCormick and Craig Woodcox found the car on its passenger side with both Devos and her passenger, Marie Devos, 39, also of Angola, trapped in the vehicle and unresponsive, ISP reported.
The troopers were able to upright the vehicle, extricate the two women and begin CPR on Theresa Devos.
“All life-saving measures attempted were unsuccessful,” the ISP report states. “Devos died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.”
Marie Devos was assisted by Toll Road maintenance workers until Middlebury EMS arrived and transported her to Elkhart General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, the report states.
