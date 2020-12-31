GOSHEN — A Goshen woman is looking at prison time for her role in dealing meth.
Ka-Lynn La Porte, 24, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday. She pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony count of dealing methamphetamine.
The plea was part of an agreement where the charge was downgraded from a Level 2 felony and three other counts — possession of a narcotic, maintaining a common nuisance and illegal possession of a syringe — were dismissed from the case. Terms include a call for La Porte to serve six years in prison followed by six years of probation.
La Porte was arrested along with her boyfriend, Mario Brantley, July 6 during a traffic stop at Lincoln and Chicago avenues while investigators from the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit had them under surveillance. La Porte admitted during the hearing she had between five and 10 grams of meth that she intended to sell when she was taken into custody.
Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted La Porte. He scheduled her to be sentenced Jan. 28.
Brantley, meanwhile, remains charged with a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine as well as counts of possession of a narcotic and maintaining a common nuisance. His trial is scheduled to begin June 7.
INITIAL HEARING
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them, Allen Sage, 31, appeared for an initial hearing to face new charges of child molestation on top of the murder charge he faces in a separate case.
Sage is accused of inappropriately touching two children under the age of 12 at a house in Elkhart. He’s charged with one Level 1 felony count of child molesting and two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting.
On top of the charges, Judge Christofeno noted the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office intends to file for a habitual criminal offender status to be attached to the case.
Christofeno also entered a not-guilty plea on Sage’s behalf and appointed a public defender to the case.
The charges were filed Monday while Sage is already jailed, facing a murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Kenneth Black of Elkhart in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Cone Street on June 22.
Christofeno set the trial on the molestation charges to be held June 7, the same date the murder trial is scheduled to begin.
