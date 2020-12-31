Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.