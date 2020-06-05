MILLERSBURG — A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly abducted a woman from her home, drove her to a Millersburg business and raped her.
Jalen Yoder was transported to the Elkhart County Correctional facility on preliminary charges of rape, a level one felony, and kidnapping, a level three felony, after he was arrested Friday.
The 44-year-old woman was reportedly near her residence in the 66000 block of Ind. 13 when Yoder allegedly approached her Wednesday with a handgun and forced her into his vehicle, according to a news release from Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel.
He then drove the woman to a business located north of Millersburg where he sexually assaulted her, the news release states. Yoder then allegedly ordered the woman out of his vehicle and she was able to call for help.
Officers from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigators have been following leads and information received about a possible suspect throughout the week. Investigators Friday were able to locate Yoder and obtain a search warrant for his vehicle and house, which is located at 54122 C.R. 43, Middlebury.
The Elkhart County Regional SWAT team was called to assist in serving the search warrant and went to the house at 4:35 p.m., Siegel stated in the news release. Yoder was found to be home and refused to come out. After a short time, negotiators were able to encourage him to come out and he was taken into custody without incident.
