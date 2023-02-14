ELKHART — WNBA Legend and community activist Tamika Devonne Catchings will be the keynote speaker at the seventh annual Elkhart Black Expo Trailblazer Awards honoring the top African American students in Elkhart Community Schools.
“Catching’s story is one of overcoming great obstacles such as being set apart by her hearing loss, separation from family, lofty expectations and the pain of debilitating physical injury,” Black Expo President Robert Taylor said in a press release. “She reached for the stars with hard work, perseverance, and her faith in God. Through the silence, she found a way to shine.”
Catchings was an integral part of Indiana Fever’s first championship, was named one of the WNBA’s top 15 players in history, earned four Olympic gold medals, was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, served as president of the WNBA Players Association and founded the Catch the Stars Foundation to help young people achieve their dreams.
She is also the first female recipient of the National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award.
Over 100 top African American fourth grade through senior students will gather to be honored for being the top student at their respective schools.
Taylor said in the press release, “In a time where all we hear about so much negative amongst our kids this will be a night where we will celebrate the kids doing what’s right in the classroom.”
The award presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, with doors opening at 6 p.m., at Elkhart High School located, 2608 California Road.
NEW AWARD
This year the Elkhart Chapter will honor Elkhart High School senior Rodney Gates Jr. with the inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete of the Year Award.
The award is named after Roberson, the late brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, who passed away last December. A true sports legend, Roberson was not only a great athlete but a great student, the release reads. He was a National Honor Society student and an Indiana All-State athlete in football and basketball. Roberson still holds the record for most points scored in a single basketball game at North Side Gym with 51.
The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana will also honor Michael Henderson as the Leroy Robinson Educator of the Year.
Tickets for the event will be sold online at www.eventbrite.com until Thursday and no tickets will be sold at the door.