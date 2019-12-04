ELKHART — “True Love Will Find You in the End,” a song from the late Daniel Johnston — he died in September — has opened a few doors for Elkhart singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bailey Williams.
A longtime fan of Johnston, Williams covered the song during her appearance on the video series “Midwest Unplugged” in 2011. Coca-Cola heard the song and reached out to her through Bandcamp about using it as the soundtrack for a commercial.
“I thought that it was a scam,” Williams said. “You don’t really get contacted by Coca-Cola to do a commercial.”
Williams and Bryan Lewis, her musical and romantic partner, re-recorded the song and the ad was featured in movie theaters nationwide in 2015. The pair will perform Saturday at Goshen’s Ignition Music Garage alongside folk-rock duo Scuttlebuggs and singer-songwriter-guitarist Michael Harold Doty.
Earlier this year, rock band Wilco announced they were accepting video submissions for a contest where 10 winners would perform with the band at Solid Sound Festival, the band’s annual music and arts festival in Massachusetts.
Williams submitted Wilco’s “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart” and Johnston’s “True Love.”
“It didn’t have to be one of their songs, but it was implied,” she said. “I did ‘True Love’ because they had covered that back in the day. It ended up being the one that won me the spot.”
In June, Williams and Lewis drove to the festival grounds where a campsite was set up for the artists that would be performing.
“Everybody was just so nice,” Williams said. “We got to go backstage for rehearsal in this little tiny practice room. (Wilco frontman) Jeff Tweedy was 3 feet away from me, looking at me. Rehearsal was scarier than the actual performance because it was such an intimate setting and just standing there with Jeff Tweedy and everybody else. It was going really smooth and on the last chorus, he started singing harmonies. I totally lost my breath.”
Williams was relaxed and composed as she performed with Tweedy and Wilco in front of an audience of about 10,000 on the first night of the three-day festival.
“I was nervous all day,” she said. “Somehow, I walked out there, and all the nerves went away. It just felt really natural.”
Because of school and work commitments, Williams had taken a break from music, but performing with one of her biggest musical influences has inspired her again.
“I don’t like to force songs if they’re not coming to me, naturally,” she said. “Whenever I make myself sit down and say, ‘OK you’re going to write a song now,’ I don’t ever remember liking those songs. The Wilco thing definitely sparked my creativity again. I have a lot more song ideas.”
Williams said she is close to having enough material for an album and hopes to release it in the spring.
“I want to release two albums at once that are complete opposites of each other,” she said. “One of them will be a really produced, poppy, synthy album, really positive songs. The other one will just be solo acoustic, all my sad, sad, sappy songs.”
