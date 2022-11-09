GOSHEN — Despite a few hiccups primarily on the technical side of things, Elkhart County’s general election Tuesday proceeded relatively smoothly and with little disruption.
“There are always hiccups, it’s just how big and bad they are,” Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson said of the typical election day issues during a phone conversation Wednesday afternoon. “We’re dealing with technology, the electronic poll books and that sort of stuff, and printers that are connected to the electronic poll books. So, there are always going to be hiccups.”
As an example, Anderson noted that there were a couple of voting locations where the poll books worked just fine, but they wouldn’t recognize the printer that prints the activation cards.
“So, we had some locations that did that, but that’s also why we have five poll books at each location, so if one goes down you still have more that operate,” Anderson said. “So, we had a little bit of that, and we were able to send out technicians and say, ‘OK, we’re just going to rotate ports, unplug this one from this one and move it here, and unplug this one from there and move it here.’ OK, then things worked great.
“We also had some instances where a ballot jammed in the express vote machine, which is the touch screen,” he added of some of the other hiccups experienced Tuesday. “That’s the reason we have 10 or 12 express vote machines. We can take one down and wait until the techs get out there, and we were able to straighten all that out. Was it somebody’s sticky hands? Maybe too much hand lotion and that type of thing? That’s what can cause it, but we got those all taken care of and everything was fine and dandy. So, yeah, there were hiccups, but nothing that was insurmountable by any stretch of the imagination.”
Speaking to final voter turnout numbers, Anderson noted that with a 35.43% voter turnout, Tuesday’s general election pulled significantly higher numbers than the dismal primary election voter turnout of 8.3% in the spring.
“In 2018, which was the last midterm election, the 2018 general election had a 44.98% voter turnout,” he added for comparison. “Then the midterm prior to that was 27.19% in 2014. So, we were at 35.43% this time around. The unofficial totals, that comes to 44,946 ballots cast out of 126,851 registered voters in the county.”
As for his expectations for voter turnout during the general election, Anderson said he wasn’t really sure what to expect.
“I definitely wanted it to be better than the spring, which it was,” Anderson said. “I mean, we did more absentees, early in-person/mail, etc., this fall than we did total turnout in the spring. I don’t have the exact numbers, but absentee was 13,000 to 14,000, and the total vote count this spring was something like 10,600, absentee and in-person.”
And with just a small number of remaining provisional, military and overseas ballots left to count before an official, final vote count can be confirmed, Anderson said there do not appear to be any general election races that are close enough to be swayed by those remaining ballots.
“Nothing is too close,” Anderson said of the races. “There are zero races that can be affected by provisionals, the military and overseas emails that I have, and the ones that need to be remade.”
So, with another election now officially under his belt, Anderson made a point of thanking those Elkhart County citizens who chose to participate in the election process this year.
“I’d just like to say thank you to the citizens, and this is from the board, not just me. I’d like to say thank you to the citizens and the registered voters of Elkhart County for coming out and participating in the electoral process,” Anderson said. “After my disappointment with the turnout this spring, for the board it felt very good to see a turnout of 35%, slightly less than 45,000 ballots cast. So, yeah, a big thank you from the board to the voters who turned out and participated in the election. We appreciate having them come out and exercise their right to vote.”