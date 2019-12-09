DUNLAP — The Elkhart County Parks staff will be hosting a Winter Wetland Survival program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ox Bow County Park.
Hoosiers are invited to join a naturalist for a program highlighting the unique survival strategies and adaptions wetland animals use to conquer the cold.
“Although wetlands seem vacant in winter, this is actually one of the best times to look for evidence of wildlife,” said Phelicia Jozwiak, interpretive naturalist. “Snow and wet soil make the tracks from animals like mink or river otter easy to spot. With all the foliage of wetland plants gone, lodges of muskrats and beavers are much more visible, along with nests from birds, like great blue herons.”
The program will start with a fireside talk from a naturalist, where participants will have the opportunity to see some live wetland animals, followed by an optional hike to look for signs of wildlife in a marsh.
The program is free and open to all ages. Registration before Friday is required in order to attend. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
The class will take place at the Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, located at 23033 C.R. 45 in Dunlap. Park admission will be waived for all program participants.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available online or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
