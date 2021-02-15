The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a winter weather warning for Elkhart, LaGrange, Kosciusko and Noble counties.
This warning is in effect now until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Heavy sow is expected with snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches in portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.
Travel could be very difficult late this evening into Tuesday morning with the greatest impacts likely seen Monday night and Tuesday morning, NWS officials predict.
Light snow will continue through late morning, with an inch or less of additional accumulation expected. There may be a lull in the accumulating snowfall early this afternoon before an area of moderate to heavy snow moves in this evening. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected through late tonight. Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing snow, especially in rural areas. Storm total accumulations from this morning into early Tuesday afternoon will range from 7 to 10 inches.
BE PREPARED
For those who must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency, NWS officials advised.
