GOSHEN — An early morning winter weather system moved through Elkhart County, from the south, Wednesday and, after an evening lull, was expected resurge overnight into Thursday.
"The snow started (in Elkhart County) relatively early this morning," said Meteorologist Chis Roller of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana shortly before noon."
Roller said the system is expected to end somewhere between 7 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, but added that a resurgence of lake effect snow was possible after 1 a.m. and may continue through much of Thursday.
Roller added that although there were a few reports of trees down and power outages in the Indianapolis area, none had been reported in the Elkhart County area, but given the wet nature of the snow, he wouldn't be surprised if there were at some point.
"Snow-covered roadways will continue into tonight," he said. "Use caution as you're driving."
Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency Director Jennifer Tobey described the system as "normal northern Indiana winter weather," and nothing especially out of the ordinary.
"I encourage people to slow down," Tobey said, echoing Roller's advice. "Roads are slippery."
Tobey added that four to six inches of snow were expected from the system.
"This really is what we're used to in December," she added. "We've been blessed with a calm winter."