The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. today to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The NWS expects a mix of precipitation with a total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches across north central Indiana into southwest Michigan to 1 to 3 inches across south central Lower Michigan into far northeast Indiana.
The forecast states that drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and slow their speed. The most hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.
In addition, snow is expected to develop this evening and may mix with or changeover to patchy freezing drizzle at times late this evening into early Tuesday morning. Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle will likely continue into Tuesday.
