A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana from 6 tonight to 10 a.m. Saturday for Elkhart, LaGrange, LaPorte, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko and Whitley counties in Indiana and Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale counties in Michigan.
The advisory is calling for areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
The blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions in open areas.
The National Weather Service advises motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow extra travel time and expect varying road conditions and visibility in open areas.
