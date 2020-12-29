The National Weather Service office in North Webster has issued a winter weather advisory for Elkhart, Lagrange, Steuben, Noble and De Kalb counties in Indiana and Branch and St. Joseph counties in Michigan.
The advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Weather Services says to expect mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible. The precipitation will create slippery road conditions, according to the advisory.
The snow is expected mainly between 9 p.m. and midnight. A brief lull in the precipitation will occur during the early overnight and then there will be areas of freezing rain later tonight into early Wednesday morning. The freezing rain will then change over to all rain between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the advisory states.
