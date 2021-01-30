Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with some light snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.