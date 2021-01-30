Winter Weather Advisory in effect

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio early Saturday morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 P.M. THIS EVENING TO

7 P.M. SUNDAY.

WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of four to seven inches.

WHERE: Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

WHEN: From 7 p.m. this evening to 7 p.m. Sunday.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling.

