The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio early Saturday morning.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 P.M. THIS EVENING TO
7 P.M. SUNDAY.
WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of four to seven inches.
WHERE: Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.
WHEN: From 7 p.m. this evening to 7 p.m. Sunday.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling.
