The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a winter storm warning that begins 1 a.m. Wednesday and will continue through 7 p.m. Thursday.
Areas affected include: La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton, Kosciusko, Berrien, Cass, Branch and Hillsdale counties.
The warning reads that heavy snow and dangerous travel are expected. Total snow accumulations are expected to be in excess of 10 inches.
Travel will become very difficult to impossible, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will affect midweek commutes.
Rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast early Wednesday morning. This will be a long duration snow event, with periods of moderate to heavy snow and reduced visibilities.
For those who must travel, they should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
