The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 10 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.
WHERE: Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.
WHEN: From 10 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult late this evening into Tuesday morning with the greatest impacts likely seen Monday night and Tuesday morning.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Light snow late this evening into the overnight hours will bring 1 to 2 inches of accumulation by Monday morning. There may be a lull in the accumulating snowfall before an area of moderate to locally heavy snow moves in Monday evening and persists into the overnight hours before quickly ending by Tuesday morning. The expected snowfall late Monday afternoon into Monday night, combined with the snowfall tonight will bring total storm accumulations to 6 inches to locally as much as 10 inches by Tuesday morning. Some blowing and drifting snow will occur in rural areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
