The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a winter storm warning from 8 a.m. Thursday to midnight Friday for Elkhart County and its vicinity.
This is expected to included mixed precipitation into mid-morning followed by heavy snow.
"Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch," the NWS website said. "Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with considerable blowing snow."
This means travel will become very difficult, with hazardous conditions to impact the Thursday evening commute. For those who must travel, the National Weather Service advises people to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
