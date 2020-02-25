Winter storm watch

In this 2015 file photo, Devon Spitler, of Goshen, crosses Main Street during a snow storm. A winter storm watch has been issued for the Goshen area. The watch begins Tuesday evening and will last through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northern Indiana, including Goshen and nearby communities.

The winter storm watch states heavy snow is possible, with accumulations in excess of 6 inches. About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected Tuesday evening, with an additional 3 to 7 inches expected through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service cautions travel could be very difficult and may impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

