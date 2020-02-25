The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northern Indiana, including Goshen and nearby communities.
The winter storm watch states heavy snow is possible, with accumulations in excess of 6 inches. About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected Tuesday evening, with an additional 3 to 7 inches expected through Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service cautions travel could be very difficult and may impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.