GOSHEN — The first real snowfall of the season came out swinging early, pummeling Goshen and nearby communities Monday with a larger-than-normal barrage of snow for this half of November.
Amid the freezing, wet weather, police responded to dozens of crashes throughout Elkhart County.
An estimated three to three-and-a-half inches of snow had fallen around Goshen and South Bend by around 1 p.m., meteorologists at the National Weather Service and WNDU-TV said.
The snow started falling early in the morning and came in light. But as the morning progressed, the snow intensified as a heavier weather band began crossing over Goshen around 10:15 a.m., according to Brentley Lothamer of the National Weather Service’s Syracuse branch. That band, which initially stretched across northwest Indiana to about Angola, pushed past the area around 2 p.m.-ish.
By then, the county had amassed about 50 crashes. Police and emergency crews responded to 36 crashes and 14 slide-offs countywide from 7 a.m. through around 2 p.m., said dispatch staff at the county’s 911 Center.
Among them, William Derringer of Mishawaka lost control of the box truck he was driving and struck the concrete median on C.R. 17 near Ind. 119 west of Goshen around 12:20 p.m. Elkhart County police said Derringer was driving too fast for the weather conditions, a news release about the incident shows.
Derringer was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for head pain.
About 30 minutes later, Ivan Sanchez Nunoz of Sturgis, Michigan, lost control of the pickup truck he was driving on C.R. 35 south of Middlebury. The truck slid amid snowy conditions into the opposite lane and struck a pickup truck driven by Chad Fitzgerald of Middlebury near C.R. 22 around 12:50 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a separate news release.
Fitzgerald was treated at the scene for head pain. Sanchez Nunoz did not report any injuries. Police cited him for speeding amid the road conditions, the release shows.
Three crashes were reported to Goshen police between around 1 and 2 p.m., department spokeswoman Tina Kingsbury said in an email.
While she said most motorists drove cautiously during the snow, she gave a reminder on the importance of using safe driving techniques during hazardous weather.
“As always with the first winter storm weather, we ask residents to do just what they appear to be doing; allowing extra time and driving slowly on the snow and ice covered roadways,” Kingsbury said.
Goshen police, firefighters and veterans ignored the snow building up on their coats and on the ground as they participated in the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Elkhart County Courthouse.
Kimberly Newman, meteorologist at WNDU, estimated the area would see an accumulation of about four inches by the end of this weather event.
While that aligns with a forecast she cited of about four to six inches of snow, the Veteran’s Day snowfall represents a big chunk of the 12 inches of snow the Goshen area got throughout all of November 2018.
“We’re talking about getting a third of that in one day,” Newman said.
By this time last year, Newman said, the area had seen a half-inch of snow for the season.
The Michiana region generally receives an estimated 10–11 inches of snow on average in the month of November, Newman said.
